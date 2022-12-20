Christmas winter storm: Detroit's three warming shelters open
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With a fierce winter storm taking aim at the upper Midwest and single digit temperatures coming to Southeast Michigan, Detroit has opened warming shelters around the city to offer some respite from the conditions.
The blizzard conditions are bearing down on Metro Detroit. This storm will bring extremely cold air mixed with strong winds up to 50 MPH and several inches of snow. The wind is very likely to knock out power to man people around the area and the freezing temperatures will make it all the more dangerous.
The winter storm is going to be incredibly dangerous starting on Thursday and lasting into Saturday and even on Christmas Day.
Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits and teens for the next few days and that could be deadly to people trapped outside. Detroit has set up three shelters to help anyone in need:
- Cass Community Social Services - 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., accepts families and single women. Phone number: (313) 883-2277
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3 - 11037 Mack Ave, accepts families and single women. Phone number: (313) 331-8990
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street - 3533 Third Ave., accepts single men. Phone number: (313) 993-6703
RESPITE LOCATIONS
The city has also opened up severe respite locations at the city's libraries during the day. The libraries are operating under COVID-19 protocols, which includes limited capacity and the mandatory wearing of masks.
- Bowen Branch3648 W. Vernor/W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48216 • (313)481-1540 Hours: M, W & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; T & Th: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Campbell Branch8733 W. Vernor/Springwells, Detroit, MI 48209 • (313)481-1550 Hours: T, Th, & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; M & W: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Chandler Park Branch12800 Harper, Detroit, MI 48213 • (313)481-1560 Hours: W & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Th: Noon- 8 p.m.
- Duffield Branch2507 W. Grand Blvd./14th St., Detroit, MI 48208 • (313)481-1710 Hours: M, W & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; T & Th: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Edison Branch18400 Joy/Southfield, Detroit, MI 48228 • (313)481-1720 Hours: T, Th & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; M & W: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Elmwood Park Branch550 Chene/Lafayette, Detroit, MI 48207 • (313)481-1730 Hours: M, W, Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; T & Th: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Franklin Branch13651 E. McNichols/Gratiot, Detroit, MI • (313)481-1740 Hours: M, W, Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; T & Th: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Knapp Branch13330 Conant/E. Davison, Detroit, MI 48212 • (313)481-1770 Hours: T, Th & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; M & W: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Main Library5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202 • (313)481-1300 Hours: T & W: Noon - 8 p.m.; Th, F & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sun (Oct-May): 1 - 5 p.m.
- Parkman Branch1766 Oakman Blvd./Linwood, Detroit, MI 48238 • (313)481-1810 Technology, Literacy & Career (TLC) Center: (313)481-1814 Hours: T, Th & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; M & W: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Redford Branch21200 Grand River/W. McNichols, Detroit, MI 48219 • (313)481-1820 Hours: T, Th & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; M & W: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Sherwood Forest Branch 7117 W. 7 Mile Rd./Livernois, Detroit, 48221 • (313)481-1840 Hours: M, W & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; T & Th: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Wilder Branch7140 E. 7 Mile Rd./Van Dyke, Detroit, 48234 • (313)481-1870 Hours: M & W: Noon - 8:00 p.m.; T, Th & Sa: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.