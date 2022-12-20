Christmas winter storm: Detroit's three warming shelters open

With a fierce winter storm taking aim at the upper Midwest and single digit temperatures coming to Southeast Michigan, Detroit has opened warming shelters around the city to offer some respite from the conditions.

The blizzard conditions are bearing down on Metro Detroit. This storm will bring extremely cold air mixed with strong winds up to 50 MPH and several inches of snow. The wind is very likely to knock out power to man people around the area and the freezing temperatures will make it all the more dangerous.

The winter storm is going to be incredibly dangerous starting on Thursday and lasting into Saturday and even on Christmas Day.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits and teens for the next few days and that could be deadly to people trapped outside. Detroit has set up three shelters to help anyone in need:

Cass Community Social Services - 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., accepts families and single women. Phone number: (313) 883-2277

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3 - 11037 Mack Ave, accepts families and single women. Phone number: (313) 331-8990

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street - 3533 Third Ave., accepts single men. Phone number: (313) 993-6703

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today. You can also sign up for our FOX 2 newsletters to have breaking news delivered to your email. Sign up here to have them sent to you.

RESPITE LOCATIONS

The city has also opened up severe respite locations at the city's libraries during the day. The libraries are operating under COVID-19 protocols, which includes limited capacity and the mandatory wearing of masks.