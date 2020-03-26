City of Detroit expands free children’s meals distribution to 6 sites

The City of Detroit is expanding free children’s meals distribution to six sites across the city, the mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city is offering free pick-up meals for children at recreational centers during the school shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parents and/or guardians can pick up meals between 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at these four locations:

Adams Butzel Family Center, 10500 Lyndon

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 Outer Dr. E

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (starting March 30)

They can pick up meals between 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from these two locations:

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

The City of Detroit is also working with Gleaners and Forgotten Harvest to provide groceries for families. Starting this week, families can pick up essentials at:

Roberto Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., every other Wednesday started March 25

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Drive, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m., every other Saturday starting March 29

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, 9:00 a.m. – noon, every other Monday starting March 3

Heilmann Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon, 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., every other Thursday started March 26

The city’s 24 charter schools are also offering a mix of free "Grab and Go" breakfasts, lunches, pre-prepared meals and serve as "Gleaners Hubs" where families can pick-up groceries one time a week. For more information visit www.detroitmi.gov/coronoavirus.

Detroit Public Schools Community District is serving children’s meals Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., at 17 schools across the city. For that information, click here.