City of Detroit puts the call out with nearly 200 jobs to fill

There are close to 200 jobs available with the city of Detroit right now.



"I’ve been looking for quite some time, I’ve been laid off since the pandemic," said Tracie Dawson. "I’m looking for something in the legal department, a paralegal position, something with contracts, maybe in housing."

Dawson was one of the hundreds at the job fair *Getting Detroit Back to Work" on Friday at the Coleman A Young Municipal Center on Friday.

Many showed up with resumes in hand ready to secure jobs in departments that include Law, Accounting, and Information Technology.

"I’m an adjunct instructor at Macomb Community College," said Angela Hardwick. "Adjunct means part-time and I’m looking for full-time job."

"We received an infusion of funds via the American Rescue Plan Act and all of this activity - or the lion's share of it, is to hire people to take care of projects that will make the city better," said Shawn Rule, project manager, talent acquisition for the city of Detroit.

The event's goal is to fill nearly 200 jobs, many connected to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, but also find workers to place in vacancies throughout the Detroit city government.

"It’s time to come back to work, they are available jobs waiting for people," said Toni Linmitt, Detroit Office of Contract and Procurement. "The city of Detroit is growing and we have a lot of availability for jobs."

If you missed Friday’s job event, the city still wants to hear from you.

"My name is Shawn Rule," he said. "If you email me at detroitmi.gov, send me your resume, create a profile on our website and someone will reach out to you."

Advertisement

For more information online go to detroitmi.gov/departments/human-resources-department/apply-job

