City of Hazel Park closes Timeless Gallery, protestors claim racism

Timeless Gallery, operated under the parent company the Ivy Room, was shut down by the city of Hazel Park on Jan. 14.

The venue was used for birthdays, bridal and baby showers, weddings, funeral repasts, and more.

"The Ivy Room was closed to protect the health, safety and welfare of Hazel Park's residents," said the City of Hazel Park in a statement.

The closure came after two men were shot to death in the parking lot in front of the business. Both victims had attended a funeral repast at the venue before they were murdered.

"The business has had a double homicide occur on its premises during operating hours and has documented history of problems with residential neighbors and adjacent businesses," said the City of Hazel Park in a statement.

A group of protestors gathered claiming the business was shut down, not because of the murders or alleged problems with neighbors and businesses, but because of racism.

"I know that what happened here was very unfortunate, but it did not have anything to do with me personally or my business," said Ericka Reed, the owner of Timeless Gallery.

Fallen Moore, Reed's attorney, said the City has tried to revoke the business license twice based on isolated incidents.

"It's been an uphill battle for the last couple of years," Moore said. "We've been back and forth with the city of Hazel Park."

Reed countered with a federal lawsuit. A settlement was reached, but part of that settlement was breached when the venue was closed without notifying Reed, Moore said.

"I want them to stop the racial discrimination," Moore said. "We do in fact believe and upon information believe this is racially motivated. We want equal treatment for it to apply to all businesses, not just one."