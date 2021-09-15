State Rep. Steve Marino accused of domestic abuse from fellow lawmaker

State Representative Steve Marino (R-Harrison Township) has been removed from his committee assignments after a fellow lawmaker accused him of domestic abuse.

State Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham) accused Marino in a statement, regarding his removal. Michigan State Police are now investigating.

"The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often comes from someone we would never expect," Manoogian wrote in a statement. "None of us are immune to a volatile relationship, regardless of our career.

"It can happen right here in our legislature, where abuse of power and threats to ruin a colleague's reputation, as well as threats of public shaming, can be used to intimidate fellow members of the legislature. I am asking for privacy as I take steps to ensure my safety while I continue to represent my district and do the work of the people."

House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, said she stands by Manoogian and her request for privacy.

Rep. Steve Marino (R-Harrison Township), left, Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham).

"Our caucus is acutely aware of the challenges that come with being a female elected official and will not tolerate any threats of abuse, retribution and public embarrassment that are used to intimidate women," she said in a statement.

Marino was on the House Commerce and Tourism Committee and the Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee.

