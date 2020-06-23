Clarkston 9-year-old saves girl struggling in lake, helps save two other boys

A 9-year-old boy is being commended for his heroic actions in Holly when he noticed several kids struggling at an Oakland County lake.

Bentley Garcia said it's scary when he thinks back on what happened. He was at a crowded beach at Holly Rec Area in northern Oakland County with his little sister when he noticed a swimmer struggling at the drop-off.

"She was going up and down, up and down, she was trying to yell for help," Bentley said. "I was trying to get her, my feet were digging into the sand, and I could barely reach it."

Even though it was hard to hold her and keep his feet, something told him to keep trying.

"So I started to hold her like and then push her (and) hold her to shore," he said.

Once he had her back on land, two other boys started to struggle at the same spot. He called in his mom, Natasha Margiawicz to finish the rescue. Soon, all three kids were safe but scared.

"The parents of the little girl and their two little boys said I'm a little hero," Bentley said.

He even got a letter of commendation from Congress and couldn't have prouder parents.

"He's an amazing kid. I know he's going to change the world one day," Margiawicz said.