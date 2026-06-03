Clawson explores potential Main Street road diet

The Brief Clawson is exploring slimming down Main Street north of 14 Mile. The city currently has a temporary traffic pattern in place on North Main to evaluate if such a change would work. The goal is to increase safety for pedestrians in the area by reducing speeds and the number of lanes people must cross.



In an attempt to make getting around safer, the city of Clawson is exploring a potential road diet on North Main Street.

The traffic pattern of Main north of 14 Mile has temporarily been altered to have one northbound lane, one southbound lane, and a center turn lane as the city tests how a road diet may work on that stretch of road. This pattern mimics Main Street south of 14 Mile, where there are only three lanes from Royal Oak into Clawson.

The city said the goal is to calm traffic by reducing speeds, thus making the road safer for people walking in the area, which is near multiple schools and businesses. According to the city, the area has seen an increase in pedestrians since school district consolidation, so the change, if implemented, would reduce the number of lanes these people must cross and increase visibility in the area.

The road diet pilot program also includes added street parking in this area.

This temporary traffic pattern and added parking will remain in place until June 15. During this pilot, the city said it will monitor traffic operations and parking utilization. The city also plans to offer a survey to collect feedback about any potential changes.

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The city said it will release a survey next week to collect feedback about the proposed lane changes.