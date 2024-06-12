Clinton River kayak launch added at George George Park

article

There's a new way to enjoy the Clinton River from a popular park this summer.

A universal kayak and canoe launch was recently added to Clinton Township's George George Park. According to the city, the launch is designed to be usable by all people, regardless of their abilities.

"The universal kayak-canoe launch not only gives area residents access to the Clinton River but also provides extra parking for an extremely popular park in the Township," said Public Services Director Mary Bednar. "The parking lot design incorporates sustainable design techniques, which allow more residents to enjoy George George Park while still preserving the natural environment."

The addition of the launch is part of a plan to implement a river-trail system and increase recreational use of the river.

"Before we embarked on projects related to the vision plan, the Township made significant investments to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows," said Township Supervisor Bob Cannon. "Our success in that area has vastly improved the environment for recreational opportunities to exist in our community."

The project included a universally accessible loading ramp and EZ dock kayak launch, environmentally friendly parking lot adjacent to Clinton River with trailer parking spots, a riverside family picnic rest area, a kayak drop-off and pick-up rack, and Clinton River display map and informational signage.

These improvements cost about $1.3 million.

Bednar said the family that donated the park helps make improvements possible.

The George family is still involved and has continued to partner with the Township to help us add amenities and make improvements to the park, including the universal launch and parking area," she said.