Clinton Township man convicted in grisly 2013 murder of 11-year-old and her mother

article

The Brief A Macomb County jury convicted 41-year-old Henry Johnson of two counts of First-Degree Premeditated Murder and two counts of Felony Murder. This was for the 2013 murders of 36-year-old Tina Geiger and her daughter, 11-year-old Kristine Geiger in an apartment. Both charges carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.



A Clinton Township man has been convicted of the double murder of two people back in 2013.

Thirteen-year murder case

The backstory:

A Macomb County jury convicted 41-year-old Henry Johnson of two counts of First-Degree Premeditated Murder and two counts of Felony Murder for the 2013 murders of 36-year-old Tina Geiger and her daughter, 11-year-old Kristine Geiger in an apartment. Both charges carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

In December 2022, Johnson and his brother Tony Johnson were convicted of two counts of First-Degree Murder and two counts of Felony Murder for the deaths of Tina and Kristine.

Henry Johnson would then receive a new trial after an appeal alleging ineffective assistance of counsel. His brother, Tony, remains behind bars.

On July 24, 2013, the Johnson brothers sexually assaulted Kristine and stabbed both the mother and daughter to death. The case remained a cold case until it was reopened in 2019 when DNA evidence connected them to their deaths.

"I am very thankful to the jury for delivering justice to our victims and their families. More than 13 years have passed, but the pain caused by these heartless and brutal murders will never leave the family of Ms. Geiger and her precious daughter. I hope the knowledge that these men will spend the rest of their lives in prison provides some measure of comfort," stated Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Related article

Big picture view:

Johnson was in court from Sept. 22 to Sept. 30 where the jury returned a verdict of guilty as charged on all counts. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE