Coalition hopes to stop proposed DTW airport cigar lounge

Some are hoping a proposal to open a cigar bar at Detroit Metro Airport goes up in smoke.

Big picture view:

A coalition called Keep DTW Smoke Free is trying to stop a proposal that would bring a cigar bar to Detroit Metro Airport. DTW is currently accepting bids for a new cigar lounge, but some say the move would put unsuspecting travelers at risk.

Right now, the only place to smoke at Detroit Metro Airport is outside, 25 feet away from the entrance. But the airport says some high-end clients want to have a cigar bar inside, and it is now taking proposals. Others say this move takes the airport in the wrong direction.

"There are only four airports in the United States that have a cigar bar. We don’t need one in Detroit, so we’re opposing it," said Minou Jones with the Detroit, Wayne, Oakland Tobacco-Free Coalition. "We’re trying to protect 31 million travelers who go through our airport each year."

Speaking at a rally in Detroit, members of the Keep DTW Smoke Free coalition called on local officials and the Wayne County Airport Authority to put an end to the plan to open a cigar bar inside the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

For months, the group has been speaking out against the proposal, arguing that secondhand smoke endangers members of the public, including travelers who can’t avoid using the airport.

"This is a no-brainer. There is no safe level of tobacco exposure, and almost all of my professional career as a cardiologist was spent in prevention. This is easy," said retired cardiologist Dr. Felix Rogers. "It’s been shown that trying to have policies about ventilation and things like that don’t work."

The other side:

The Wayne County Airport Authority, in a statement, said:

"The Airport Authority prioritizes the health and safety of all employees, customers, and visitors at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Bidders will be required to provide a state-of-the-art air handling and ventilation system and facility design to reduce smoke exposure to the fullest extent possible."

The Airport Authority board is scheduled to meet Wednesday at the airport at 2 p.m.

The public is welcome to comment on the issue.