Coca-Cola semi-truck crash causes closure at I-96, I-94

A rollover Coca-Cola semi-truck crash has caused a large spill in Detroit at I-94 and I-96 Friday sometime around 7 p.m.

About 30,000 pounds of pop is on the road, causing a messy cleanup, according to Michigan State Police. A FOX 2 photographer was at the scene but said from his vantage point the Coke stayed in the truck.

Troopers have both EB I-94 and WB I-94 ramps to WB I-96 closed while the cleanup and truck are tended to.

"No one is hurt. There is just a lot of pop on the road. Clean up is on going," MSP said in a tweet.