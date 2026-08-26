Man found fatally shot inside crashed car on Detroit's west side

The Brief Detroit police are investigating a crash scene that turned into a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning. The passenger inside a crashed Chevy Malibu was found wounded and later died at the hospital. The crash took place near a BP gas station at Fenkell and Wyoming at about 3:10 a.m.



A man was fatally shot inside a crashed car on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Detroit police say officers in the area of Fenkell and Wyoming heard gunshots, which also registered a Shot Spotter alert at 3:10 a.m.

Responding officers found a Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a utility pole after running over a fence.

A Black male was found inside the car, suffering from a bullet wound in the passenger seat.

After being rushed to the hospital, the victim died.

FOX 2 was at the scene where officers collected evidence at a nearby BP gas station after finding a crashed car littered with bullet holes.

The back window was broken out and it appeared to have also crashed into a fence at this location.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

There are still plenty of questions including what happened to the driver of the crashed car, and what led to the shooting's circumstances.

No description has been released by the gunman as of yet.

There has been no word whether the shooting was sparked by road rage or if the victim knew the gunman.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information was provided by the Detroit Police Department.



