Colony of exotic pavement ants from Lebanon intercepted at Detroit Metro Airport

The Brief An entire colony of exotic pavement ants was intercepted at DTW recently. Customs and Border Patrol specialists found the pests inside root balls of trees from Lebanon. CBP reminds travelers to declare all plant and food items upon arrival.



A traveler at Detroit Metropolitan Airport unknowingly brought some surprising hitchhiking pests with them to Romulus.

The backstory:

An entire colony of exotic pavement ants was intercepted by Customs and Border Patrol at DTW in Romulus recently.

The traveler was bringing two undeclared trees from Lebanon in their luggage when they were detected by Customs and Border Patrol agricultural specialists.

CBP specialists made the find while inspecting the root balls of the trees, according to Marty C. Raybon, director of field operations for CPB on X, formerly Twitter.

Screenshot from video by DFO Marty C. Raybon,, CBP on X, formerly Twitter.

Rayburn described it in his post as an inadvertent relocation.

"While inspecting the root balls, an entire colony of exotic pavement ants was intercepted," he posted. "Don't pack a pest - declare all plant/food items upon arrival."

Raybon shared a video of the creepy crawly discovery in his social media post, which can be seen above in the player or below in the X post.

