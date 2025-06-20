Columbian-born Detroit student deported by ICE despite asylum request

The Brief Maykol Bogoya-Duarte was taken into custody while driving to a school field trip in Rockwood. Customs and Border Protection said he did not have a valid license and was in the United States illegally. The Columbia-born 18-year-old has been deported to his home country, an immigration attorney told FOX 2.



A former Detroit high schooler has been officially deported.

Eighteen-year-old Maykol Bogoya-Duarte was pulled over on a field trip by Rockwood police — taken into custody.

The backstory:

Bogoya-Duarte was sent to numerous detention facilities where he stayed for nearly a month - until Thursday.

"He arrived back in Columbia with flu-like symptoms he was exhausted and hadn’t had a shower for a week," said Ruby Robinson. "He was very hungry. When I talked to her this morning he had been asleep for over 12 hours just recuperating from everything."

Robinson, an attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center says Bogoya-Duarte wasn't allowed to take anything with him — just the clothes he was wearing — when he was pulled over back in May.

He didn't have a license — and was actually already in the deportation process after his family’s request for asylum had been denied by a judge.

Bogoya-Duarte’s school, Western International High, placed a formal request for him to stay — but ICE denied the request.

"He was not able to finish his high school graduation, he was not able to be here for one more semester to get his diploma and depart in his own initiative," Robinson said. "In this case the taxpayers paid one month detention and a very expensive charter flight to have him be deported to Columbia."

Robinson says Bogoya-Duarte is living with extended family — but is separated from his mother, who’s still in the US.

"This is family separation through another means," she said. "This is a child being taken away from a family member so she has really suffered over this past month."

Robinson also spoke of what's next for him.

"He has a fair amount of trauma from this experience, so I don’t know what that will mean in terms of pursuing protections in another country if it’s not safe to remain in his own," she said. "Right now he just needs to focus on getting better and getting the care and support he needs."

The Source: Information for this story came from an interview with an immigration attorney and previous reports.