Comerica's Back the Blue campaign honors law enforcement

The Downtown Detroit Partnership purchased Back the Blue wrist bands for people to wear in support of law enforcement.

"People thank us all the time," said Cmdr. Darin Szilagy, DPD. "Recently I was at a restaurant with my co-workers having lunch. We got up to leave and somebody had paid our bill for us. Things like that happen. We tried to pay it forward."

A little love, a little appreciation, which counts for a lot to strengthen the tie between community and police.

"I don't separate the police and the community," said 1st Lt. Michael Shaw, Michigan State Police.

Buildings in downtown Detroit were lit up with Back the Blue signage in a campaign to show appreciation for the men and women who protect and serve across the nation and here in metro Detroit.

"It's been incredible to see so many businesses, companies and individuals coming together to show support for law enforcement," said Carter Drewry, Detroit Public Safety Drewry.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wearing blue to stand with law enforcement.

Advertisement

"We owe a debt of gratitude, today I am wearing blue to highlight the importance of having Law Enforcement Recognition Day. brave men and women deserve to be recognized," Whitmer said.

On Monday Comerica Bank gave $25,000 to the Public Safety Foundation

On Thursday Marathon chipped in $4,200 for the 4th Precinct.

"It really means a lot, it means a lot for the officers to know that the support is there," Cmdr. Kari Sloan, Detroit Police Department. "And it helps us improve morale all over the department."

The social media reach has gone from the Detroit Lions to Little Caesars Arena and more, online, and in the world showing love with blue.

The $4,200 will go for gym upgrades at the 4th Precinct.



