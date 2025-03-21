article

The Brief A Commerce Township woman died after a house fire late Friday morning The fire chief said a blaze started in an upstairs bedroom, trapping the woman and requiring rescue from emergency officials Another individual in the home escaped safely



An investigation is underway after a fire at a Commerce Township home on Friday led to the death of one woman.

Officials responded to the 4700 block of Kara Court around 10:30 a.m.

What we know:

One woman is dead after a fire in an upstairs room of a home on Friday.

The Commerce Township Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of Kara Court around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

One woman who was trapped was rescued by first responders, who transported her to the Huron Valley hospital. She later died, the chief told FOX 2.

Another man was also in the house and manage to escape. He was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

Both the cause of the fire and how the woman died are unknown.

Officials are investigating both aspects.