Commerce Twp. Smoke House under AG investigation for price gouging on face masks

The Smoke House on W. Maple Road in Commerce Township normally sells hookahs and other smoking supplies, but, according to a citizen complaint, it was selling face masks two for $18.

Normally, these masks sell at the most, around a $1.50. Then, a few days later, on the Smoke House's website, Beamersmoke.com - the price went down, now listing two masks for $9.99.

The attorney general sent the boss, Randy Salem, a letter asking him to explain what it called a "ridiculous profit." He responded he likes to get anywhere from a "50 to 60 percent markup" and he has a lot of overhead costs.

So FOX 2 went to check out the smokehouse.

FOX 2: "Is Randy Salem here today?"



"He's not here today."

FOX 2: "Is there a boss here?"

"Can I ask what this is regarding?"

Advertisement

FOX 2: "It's an investigation by the attorney general. We just wanted to get a clarification if we could about be selling facemasks. Do you know Randy, is he here?"

"No."

FOX 2: "Do you have his number?"

"No."

FOX 2: "There's an investigation by the attorney general for selling facemasks. Price gauging."

FOX 2: "Nobody's here?"

FOX 2: (door closes and locks) "I guess they must be closed."

The Smoke House has no formal charges against it, at the moment. It is only being investigated for consumer price gouging. And the document file, and signed by a circuit court judge, is to subpoena records.

So far, the Smoke House has refused to talk to the AG.