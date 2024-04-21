Communities mourn victims in fatal crash that took the lives of two children

A 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, siblings, were killed when a 66-year-old woman crashed through a wall at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Twp at about 3 p.m. Saturday. Killed in the crash were 8-year-old Lana and her 5-year-old brother Zayn. The children's mother Mariah and her oldest child remain in the hospital in critical condition, according to a Go Fund Me account created by the adult victim's sister.

On Sunday at the boat club, Dan Beazley was there honoring the victims with a giant cross. "This is just complete innocence. They're just sitting there cutting the birthday cake and singing Happy Birthday and their lives are taken from them instantly", Beazley said.

Neighbor Ed Wenderski says he has known the 66-year-old driver of the car since they were kids. "She was the nicest person and drove slow up and down the road all the time", he said. Her name is not being released pending an arraignment, which could happen as soon as Monday.

Grief counselors and social workers will be on hand at the school the children attended in Flat Rock starting Monday, according to a release from the district.

At a Saturday press conference, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough explained what happened. "The vehicle struck the north wall of the facility, entering the building," Goodnough said. "(It) came to rest approximately 25 feet inside the building." The driver was intoxicated, and she is lodged in the Monroe County Jail.

Goodnough said there is evidence that the woman may have been drinking at a local bar before the crash. That is being investigated. He said that the business was shut down, and a search warrant was being executed Saturday night.