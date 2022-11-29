Companies, donors working to help Metro Detroit Salvation Army reach fundraising goal on Giving Tuesday

As many families work to stretch their dollars during these challenging economic times, companies are working to stretch your money when you give on Giving Tuesday.

"We are matching up to $20,000 of online giving for the Salvation Army today. It’s a fantastic event for us today," said Scott Wolffis, the president and CEO of Commercial Alliance.

It’s much-needed money that will help The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit reach its fundraising goal this year.

"The goal for Metro Detroit Salvation Army this year is $8.2 million, roughly that's 2/3 of our annual fundraising budget. It’s a critical time of year for us," said Major Bob Mueller, the area commander of the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit.

It’s critical because these much-needed dollars help The Salvation Army impact lives in a meaningful way.

"We provide access to the basic needs of life – food clothing and shelter, but we also provide an array of other services such as youth programs, senior programs, chemical and alcohol treatment programs," Mueller said.

Several companies across Metro Detroit are teaming up to make the Giving Tuesday donation match possible.

"Commercial Alliance along with Community Choice, Omni, and Monroe Credit Union are providing $5,000 a piece In order to support the giving for today," Wolffis said.

These companies say just as they are meeting a call to action, they hope people in the community will do the same.

"It’s really important for us because we know there is such a large need in our community to help people," Wolffis said.

As inflation concerns impact many families these organizations want you to know no dollar amount is too small to make a difference.

"Whatever works for you, we’re happy to have any help that you have," Wolffis said.

Donate here.

