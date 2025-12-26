Bill proposes requiring Michigan restaurants to list major food allergens on menus

The Brief A new bill would require Michigan restaurants to list major food allergens. Packaged foods already have this requirement. People with food allergies can suffer a range of reactions if they consume items they are allergic to.



If a new bill recently introduced in Michigan, restaurants would be required to list major food allergens.

According to House Bill 5402, the allergen list requirement would apply to all unpackaged food items served at restaurants. Packaged food items, such as products found on grocery store shelves, are already required to list major allergens.

HB 5402 would require listing the same major allergens as defined by the Food and Drug Administration. This includes milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, and sesame.

Why it matters:

While packaged food clearly labels major allergens to make it easy for people with food allergies to identify what they can and cannot eat, buying food from restaurants is more risky. While some establishments list allergens, many others do not since there is no requirement to do so.

Food allergic reactions can range from mild, such as hives, to severe and life-threatening. Consuming food allergens when allergic can lead to anaphylaxis.