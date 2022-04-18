Congressional candidate John James, RNC host 'Biden Gas Tax Hike' event in Utica Tuesday

article

A "Biden Gas Tax Hike" event hosted by the Republican National Committee and congressional candidate John James is being held Tuesday in Utica.

The RNC and John James for Congress will be at the Sunoco, 45015 Van Dyke, at 12:15 p.m. to recruit volunteers, register voters, and bring attention to the effects rising prices are having on Michigan families, a release said.

Joining James, who is running for the seat in the new 10th Congressional District, is RNC Chairwoman and Michigan native Ronna McDaniel, the former chair of the state's Republican Party.

James runs his family's logistics business in southwest Detroit. The new 10th Congressional District would include southern Macomb County and part of Oakland County including Rochester and Rochester Hills.

Advertisement

He previously ran in 2018 and 2020 losing against longtime Michigan U.S. Democrat Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, respectively.

