Masked suspects break into, burglarize Michigan State facility

The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety released pictures of suspects wanted for a break-in. The suspects broke into a university facility on Hagadorn on Feb. 19.



Police at Michigan State University are seeking information after a break-in at a school facility.

The burglary took place at a building in the 4600 block of S. Hagadorn Road on Feb. 19.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. and involved three suspects who stole property from the facility.

After committing the crime, all three suspects immediately left the area in the same vehicle.

MSU Police investigators are actively investigating this incident and following up on all available information and leads.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Jessica Mitchell at 517-884-9411 or MitchellJ@police.msu.edu. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting MSUPD to CRIMES (274637), or to Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).