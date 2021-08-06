This weekend's travel landscape expects to look similar to much of the summer in Metro Detroit with plenty of traffic detours to pay attention to.

While I-75 travel restrictions have returned to their normal operation after repairs were made to the sinkhole that opened up beneath the highway, drivers should expect between two and three lanes closed at different sections of construction this weekend.

The same can be said on I-96, Woodward, Eight Mile, and Gratiot. Here's what to look out for this weekend:

I-75:

Oakland - EB Square Lake, Woodward to I-75, 2 lanes open, moving lane closure, Fri & Mon 9a-3p.

Oakland - WB Square Lake, I-75 to Woodward, 2 lanes open, right moving lane closed, S-S 9 am-3 pm.

Wayne - NB I-75, Holbrook to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed intermittently, Sat 5 am -Sun 7 pm.

Wayne - SB I-75, M-102/8 Mile to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed intermittently, Sat 5 am-5 pm.

Wayne - EB/WB 7 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 5 am-5 pm.

Wayne - EB/WB McNichols RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 5 am -Sept. 6.

I-96:

Wayne - WB I-96, US-24/Telegraph to I-275, 2 lanes open, 2 lanes moving closure, Sat 9 am -Sun 5 pm.

I-696:

Oakland - EB I-696, I-275 to Drake, 3 lanes open, left closed intermittently, Fri 9 am- 3 pm.

Woodward (M-1):

Oakland - SB M-1, 10 Mile to 11 Mile, 3 lanes open, right lane closed, Fri 8 am -Sat 3 pm.

Gratiot (M-3):

Macomb - SB M-3, M-59 to Sandpiper Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, moving right/left lane closures, nightly, Sun-Tue 7 pm-5 am.

Davison (M-8):

Wayne - EB M-8 CLOSED, M-10 to I-75, Sat 5 am -Sun 7 pm.

Wayne - NB/SB Oakland RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Sat 5 am -Sun 7 pm.

Lodge (M-10):

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB M-8, Sat 5 am -Sun 7 pm.

M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Pratt Rd to Bordman Rd, Fri 6 pm-7 pm.

Macomb - NB/SB M-19, 29 Mile to Main, 1 LANE OPEN, right/left intermittently closed, S-S 7 am-9 pm.

M-24:

Oakland – NB/SBM-24, south of Ray Road, Stony Lake Drive to Market Street, CLOSED for a 15 min period between Sat 6 am-10 am.

M-29:

Macomb - EB M-29, I-94 to Sass, 1 LANE OPEN, right closed intermittently, M-S 9a-3p thru mid-Oct.

M-59:

Macomb – EB/WB M-59, Ryan to M-53, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 am -Mon 5 am.

Macomb – NB/SB Van Dyke Ave at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9 am -Mon 5 am.

Macomb - NB/SB Utica Road RAMP CLOSED to EB M-59, Fri 9 am -Mon 5 am.

Macomb - NB/SB Card Rd CLOSED at M-59, Fri 7 am -mid-Aug.

Oakland – EB/WB M-59, Milford to Telegraph, 2 lanes open, 1 lane moving closure, Mon-Sat 6 am-7 pm.

Eight Mile (M-102):

Wayne- WB 8 Mile/M-102 at Wyoming, 4 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Fri 7 am-3 pm.

Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile/M-102 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 5 am -Nov.

US-24:

Advertisement