The Brief Consumers Energy had a rate hike approved this week, with the utility getting $157M more. The new rates, which come out to about 6.8% for an average customer, kick in on Nov. 1. Other parts of the rate hike include millions for its infrastructure replacement program.



Regulators approved an increase in natural gas prices for Consumers Energy customers.

The Michigan Public Safety Commission announced the rate hike for gas, which will go into effect at the beginning of November.

The typical customer will see a 8.1% increase to their monthly gas bill.

Big picture view:

The public service commission said new rates for Consumers Energy customers will go into effect on Nov. 1 after they approved a $157 million hike.

A traditional customer will see about $6.44 more on their monthly bill.

The utility's original request was to charge $248 million more for customers.

What is part of Consumers' rate hike?

In addition to Consumers Energy's rate hike, the commission also approved more than $200 million for the utility's infrastructure replacement program, which seeks to replace old pipeline materials that are at high risk for leaks and interruptions.

Another $42 million will go toward Consumers other replacement program for high-risk older pipelines that aren't part of other programs.

Consumers Energy also had its Low to Moderate Income Customer Support project approved, which helps remove barriers for customers who qualify for their energy assistance program.

It comes with a $1.9 million investment in the project.

A previous version of this story included an error from Consumers Energy. It has been updated to reflect the proper information.