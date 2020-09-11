Consumers Energy bills to increase more than 9% starting in October

Consumers Energy, Michigan's biggest natural gas company, will soon be implementing a hike on gas bills just as cold weather will be settling into the state for the winter.

The Michigan Public Service Commissions has approved an increase of 9.1% for customers, allowing Consumers Energy to raise $144 million over the next year.

Residents will see an increase of $6.72 per 100 cubic feet of gas used each month.

The approved increase is 60% of what the company had asked for in December - $245 million.

According to the MPSC, Consumers argued that the additional revenue is needed for natural gas system infrastructure replacement and rising costs for operations and maintenance, financing, and environmental response.

The money used will not go towards the Ray Compressor Station in Macomb County which caught fire in January 2019 and led to a natural gas emergency in Michigan. The costs for that incident can be addressed during Consumers Energy's next gas rate increase, after insurance proceeds are known and applied.

This is the second straight year Consumers Energy rates have increased. In October 2019, rates increased by $6.11 per cubic feet.

Michigan public utilities cannot raise rates without state approval.

As part of the agreement with the state of Michigan, Consumers Energy agreed to take four other steps: