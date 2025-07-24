Convicted Canton builder scored a sweetheart plea deal - but will he pay back his victims?

The Brief Scott Brooks, a member of the Hall of Shame after his customers say he ripped them off after taking their money, is back in the public eye. The Canton contractor took a plea deal that included pleading guilty to one felony count and paying back two victims $25,000. He is expected to be sentenced on Friday.



Years ago, Scott Brooks became the newest member of the Hall of Shame after many of his customers accused him of cheating them out of their money.

This week, the newly-crowned felon was given a chance to pay back those who hired him to do tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction on their homes. But when Brooks showed up, he told the court he didn't have the money.

The judge gave the bad contractor a break and several more days to pay up. But will he?

Where's the money?

Earlier this week, Brooks appeared in court with a sweetheart deal waiting for him.

It's the latest chapter in the story of Contour Property Solutions, Brooks' construction company, and the many customers who feel robbed by the builder they hoped would fix up their home.

Like one victim who is owed $58,000 in restitution from Brooks.

"I need the money. I'm going to lose everything," she said, granted approval to remain anonymous for this story.

"This guy has made my life a living hell," she said.

The backstory:

Brooks and his construction company Contour Solutions certainly looked official. They have an office in Canton and shirts carrying their logo.

FOX 2 confronted Brooks in early 2023 after interviews with several unsatisfied customers who hired Brooks to work on their home. Instead, his customers say he took their money and didn't complete their jobs.

One customer we spoke to called him a compulsive liar.

Another victim named Andrea, who poured her time, money, and stress attempting to get her money back from Brooks - even sent letters to his address.

"I sent it certified mail so I know he got it. And haven't heard anything since," she said.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, had hoped the tens of thousands of dollars she gave him would help remodel her Westland home.

After FOX 2's first story on Brooks was aired in 2023, she filed criminal charges against him.

What they're saying:

Among the questions posed to Brooks is about the building license he needs to do construction. But as FOX 2 discovered, getting a straight answer from him was not easy.

Rob Wolchek: "You're not a licensed builder are you?"

Scott Brooks: "No, I am not."

Rob Wolchek: "Who holds the license for your company?"

Scott Brooks: "We have two license holders."

Rob Wolchek: "Who are they?"

Scott Brooks: "I'm not going to tell you that. You already know that information."

Rob Wolchek: "I don't. I actually don't know that."

Scott Brooks: "Well, that's something you need to talk about with my attorney. I don't have to disclose that to you. I don't have to have a license to own this company."

Rob Wolchek: "I suppose, but doesn't the company have to have a license?"

Scott Brooks: "Sure does."

Rob Wolchek: "And who's the licensee?"

Scott Brooks: "Again, you can talk to my attorney..."

Rob Wolchek: "I don't think there's a license for Contour Properties."

Scott Brooks: "It doesn't have to be under Contour Properties. It can be pulled by an individual. It's been like that since the beginning."

Rob Wolchek: "So who's the individual?"

Scott Brooks: "There's a couple of individuals."

Rob Wolchek: "Okay. Give me their names."

Scott Brooks: "I'm not going to give you their names."

FOX 2 visited Brooks' attorney at his office, but could not figure out if the company was licensed either.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Brooks is a crook. His business? A sham. That followed two felony charges of taking money under false pretenses.

Zoom forward:

In May, Brooks worked out a deal with the prosecutor that avoids him being convicted of two felonies. Instead, he agreed to plead no contest to one felony of taking more than $50,000 under false pretenses. The other case was dismissed with the promise he pay two victims back.

The total that Brooks admitted to taking? $73,529.53.

His penalty? Three years of probation and paying back $25,000.

Brooks was supposed to pay that money during his sentencing on July 21. But when he arrived, he showed up without any money. The case was adjourned until Friday, July 25.

"The agreement is clear," the prosecutor said. "He owes $25,000 at the time of sentencing on Friday or the agreement says he'll go to jail for six months."

Now, victims are devastated by the possibility they will get nothing from the agreement.

"I accepted something just to try to have something because I can't afford to keep going and he's find a way to weasel out of it," the anonymous victim said.

And on his way out of the courtroom on Monday, Brooks had little to say - not even an apology. Instead, his lawyer spoke for him.

"My client has no comment," Brooks' attorney said.

What's next:

Brooks will be back in court on Friday to be sentenced. Whether he comes with the agreed-upon cash remains a mystery.