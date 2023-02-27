Customers: Bad contractor Mr. Brookes runs like a river after getting deposits

Scott Brookes owns a big construction company in Canton, Michigan, called Contour Property Solutions. But many of his customers say they've paid him a large amount of money - but haven't seen the job finished.

Brookes says he doesn't want the people's money. But victims say otherwise, and they want their money back. For the owner of a big construction company, Brookes doesn't seem to know much about how to run it.

From jobs started and not finished to jobs where Scott takes a deposit but never starts the work, one thing is consistent: Brookes bails on his clients when the going gets tough.

Watch Rob Wolchek's latest report below to find out how he tracked him down - and what happened next.