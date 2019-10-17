Cooking rum steak kabobs with Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze Island Grille is celebrating Rumtoberfest and has added several rum-infused cocktails and dishes to their menu.

General managers Rikki Tobolski and Corey Hill joined us on The Nine to tell us more about Rumtoberfest. You can get one of their recipes below.

DARK N' STORMY STEAK & CHORIZO KABOB

Ingredients

Sauce

1 cup of brown sugar

2 tbsp. of tomato paste

Juice from half a lime

2 oz. of spiced rum

1 tbsp. of soy sauce

1 tbsp. of Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tbsp. of molasses

1 tsp. of fresh, grated ginger

1 tsp. of minced garlic

Kabobs

Skewers

Brush for basting

1-2 steak cuts of your choice, chopped in 1-inch wedge

Chorizo sausage links, cut in half or in 1-inch wedge

1 onion, cut in 1-inch wedge

1 green pepper, cut in 1-inch wedge

1 red pepper, cut in 1-inch wedge

Salt and pepper

Directions

In a small pot, combine brown sugar and tomato paste.

Stir the mixture on low heat for about five minutes until it has a smooth consistency.

Pour in lime juice, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce.

Next, add in molasses, ginger and minced garlic.

Add in spiced rum to make this a "Dark N' Stormy" cocktail-inspired sauce!

Add a pinch of salt.

Stir the mixture together to combine and let it simmer over low heat for five minutes.

Set aside.

Chop steak, chorizo, peppers and onions into 1-inch wedges, then season with salt and pepper.

Take a skewer and firmly pierce it through an onion slice.

Slide the onion down towards the bottom of the skewer.

Repeat the same process with the chorizo … then green pepper … then the seasoned steak … then the red pepper.

Continue adding each item in order until you have a finished kabob.

Once the kabob is completed, brush each side generously with the Dark N' Stormy rum sauce.

Place the Steak & Chorizo Kabob on the grill surface, and let it cook for about 3 minutes on each side or until your preferred doneness.

Once grilled, brush each side with the rum glaze once more for extra flavor!

Serve with white rice and a fresh pineapple wedge.

Enjoy!