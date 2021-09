Hey gang, a beautiful night ahead with a low near 60.

Sun and clouds for Friday and a little bit warmer, with a high of 83.

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for an early morning shower and a high of 79.

It will be a sunny Sunday with a high near 80.

Partly sunny Monday, with a high of 82.

Fall officially arrives next Wednesday, SUMMER IS COMING TO AN END!

Enjoy,

-Luterman