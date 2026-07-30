Corewell Teamster nurses reach tentative agreement with health system

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The Brief The Corewell Health nurse union has reached its first-ever tentative agreement. The three-year deal comes after 13 months of negotiations. Teamsters Local 2024 Nurses for Nurses has 10,000 members.



Corewell Health nurses have reached a tentative agreement for its union's first-ever contract.

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Teamsters Local 2024 Nurses for Nurses, comprised of 10,000 members, had been working in negotiations with the health network since June, 2025.

According to the union, a 15% wage increase was agreed to over the three-year agreement with Corewell Health East on Wednesday.

Other victories touted from the deal include:

Caps on average out of pocket health premiums

A staff committee allowing nurses from each campus to raise staffing issues to management directly

Protections on benefits like PTO, bereavement, jury duty, and others so that Corewell cannot unilaterally make changes to policies without bargaining

All registered nurses will be voting on the TA in the coming weeks.

Timeline:

In November, 2024, nurses voted three-to-one to join the Teamsters leading to 13 months of collective bargaining.

Nurses walked out of bargaining in December to protest claims of management intimidation, according to the Teamsters.

After complaints regarding negotiations, the union approved a strike authorization in March.

Practice pickets were held in April and May of this year while both sides exchanged proposals back-and-forth.

The efforts to unionize first began in October of 2023.