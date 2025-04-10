The suspect connected to several stolen Corvette vehicles from a Kentucky assembly plant said he would have been paid a lot of money had he made it back to Michigan.

A police report of Deantae Walker's arrest in a parking lot in late March included several details of the investigation that led to the Michigan man being taken into custody.

Big picture view:

A Westland man had allegedly planned to profit off several stolen Corvettes that had been taken from a Kentucky assembly plant where the popular muscle car is built.

But before the 21-year-old was able to transport the vehicles to be taken to Michigan, police located several of the cars parked at apartments in the area.

Their investigation eventually led to Deantae Walker, who was in the process of having one Corvette moved up north. Instead, he was detained and eventually jailed following a brief foot chase.

The backstory:

On March 22, a local officer out of Bowling Green, Kentucky got a call about the discovery of a Corvette believed to have been stolen from the nearby Corvette Plant.

It was one of eight Corvettes stolen recently that county sheriff's deputies had been investigating. In total, the Corvettes were worth $1.2 million.

The investigation eventually led police to an apartment complex where another allegedly stolen Corvette had been parked. Using camera footage from one of the residents, the officer identified a male wearing a green pullover sweatshirt and sweatpants.

That's when law enforcement received a call from a transport driver who told police about a "weird" transaction taking place when two men were trying to rush him while he was loading the stolen vehicles.

According to the police report, the transport driver had been scheduled to move a 2017 Corvette to Michigan.

One of several stolen Corvettes recovered by police

Dig deeper:

The transport driver told police one person later identified as Deantae Walker had three brand-new 2025 Corvettes that he was planning to transport.

The responding officer eventually detained Walker after a brief foot chase through a parking lot. Bodycam footage caught the arrest, which included a brief struggle before Walker was handcuffed.

He refused to speak to police before being processed in the jail.

According to jail staff, Walker said "If I would have made it back to Michigan I would have been paid big."

Deantae Walker, 21, of Westland, Michigan