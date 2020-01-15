COTS 20th Annual Soup City event Jan. 23

COTS is hosting an event to warm the soul, and benefit families in need in Detroit.

Their 20th annual Soup City is on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m., at Detroit's Historic Gem Theatre with a special roaring twenties theme this year. The annual fundraiser for COTS will connect attendees through art, delectable foods and smooth sounds.

Tasha Morrell-Ferguson from COTS joined us on The Nine to tell us more, along with Chef Matthew Baldridge from Republic Tavern. You can hear from them in the video player above and get his soup recipe below.

POTATO BISQUE WITH CHARRED 3 CHILI JAM AND BACON

8 Idaho potatoes (peeled and quartered)

4 cloves garlic

1 jalapeño

1 Serrano chili

1 Hungarian

2 cups heavy cream

1/3 cup honey

1/4 pound good smoked bacon (fine diced)

Salt

White pepper

Place garlic and potatoes in a pot and cover with water (about an inch over the potatoes). Bring to a boil and season with 1/2 tablespoon of salt. Turn down to medium heat and cook till potatoes and garlic are very tender. Only drain off approximately half of the water. Add heavy cream to potatoes. With a handheld immersion blender purée until very smooth and creamy. Return to low heAt and season with salt and white pepper to taste.

In a very hot pan, or directly over the fire, char all of the chilis until outer skin is blistered. Carefully scrape away the outer skin. Remove the seeds from chilis. Mince chilis with a sharp knife.

In a separate pan cook bacon over medium high heat till very crispy.

Remove crispy bacon bits and a small amount of the bacon fat from the pan. While the pan is still hot add the chilis and sauté till hot and the pieces begin to break down. Add the crispy bacon back into the pan with the chilis. Add honey to the pan and turn heat to medium low. While stirring cook all ingredients together for another 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place a tablespoon of the chili-bacon jam into a bowl, pour potato bisque over top and enjoy.

