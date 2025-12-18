article

The Brief Nine months after two cougar cubs were spotted up north, a new photo reveals they have grown up — and are still with their mother. The DNR verified a new photo from a trail camera in Ontonagon County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Cougar sightings are up around Michigan.



The original photo revealed a sight not seen in over 100 years in Michigan.

Now — nine months later — those same cubs have grown up.

An adult cougar walks down a trail in the Upper Peninsula followed by two cougar cubs on Dec. 6, 2025. The DNR verified this photo from a private trail camera by enhancing the image to verify the existence of the three cougars, including the cub brin Expand

Cougar kittens spotted again

A trail camera caught three cougars wandering down a snowy trail in Ontonagon County on Dec. 6.

The Department of Natural Resources confirmed this week they were the same animals photographed back in March. At the time, there were concerns the kittens would die because there mother was nowhere in sight.

But the latest photo includes two juvenile cougars about a year old, along with an adult cougar believed to be their mother.

It's the latest sign that cougar numbers are starting to grow in Michigan. Sightings have surged in recent years, as well as at least verified DNA.

"This is a historic confirmation for Michigan since it is the first time in over 100 years that verified cougar reproduction has occurred east of the Mississippi River and possible even east of the Missouri River," large carnivore specialist Brian Roell said.

The photo came from a private landowner who sent the photo to the DNR over the weekend. It was verified by Roell on Dec. 15.

The sex of the kittens is unknown.

The adolescent cougars will likely stay with their mother until they are two years old.

"The kittens’ chances of survival are actually pretty high because just like bears, cougars invest a lot of their energy into their young," Roell said. "So these kittens will stay with their mom through this winter and possibly even into next winter. They already have a leg up, seeing as how they’ve been with her for a year now."

