Crash on Telegraph in Monroe County leaves one woman dead

The Brief A deadly crash occurred on Telegraph in Monroe County late Monday afternoon. Police say a truck driving north stopped in the road to turn on a private drive when it was rear-ended by a gray Ford Explorer. The driver of the Ford died on the scene.



A car crash that occurred in Monroe County after a truck was rear-ended while stopped to turn on Telegraph left one woman dead, according to police.

Timeline:

On Monday, just after 5 p.m., Monroe County investigators said Carleton man Craig S. Chinavare, 65, was driving a red flat-bed truck north on Telegraph Road when it came to a stop attempting to turn onto a private drive in Ash Township, north of Carleton Rockwood Road.

Police say he had his left turn signal on and break lights working when suddenly his truck was rear-ended by a gray Ford Escape, driven by 30-year-old Jessica E. Benner.

According to authorities, Benner's car then spun and left the roadway, resting on the shoulder. She had died on the scene.

Police say Chinavare was not injured and was released from the scene.

Dig deeper:

When the crash occurred, Benner was reportedly not wearing her seat belt.

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.