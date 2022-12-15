Crashes cause freeway closures on WB I-94 at Conner, WB I-96 at Beech Daly

article

MDOT is reporting two major freeway closures on I-96 and I-94 Thursday night due to crashes.

All lanes are blocked on westbound I-94 at Conner after Outer Drive due to a crash, which happened sometime around 7 p.m.

All lanes are also blocked on westbound I-96 at Beech Daly due to a crash, which was reported at 7:30 p.m.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

For real-time traffic updates and interactive map, check out our FOX 2 Traffic page HERE.



