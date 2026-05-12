Balcony fire damages Harrison Township apartment

A fire that appears to have started on a balcony caused damage to a Harrison Township apartment building on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to Clinton Manor, which is off of Union Lake Road near Metro Parkway, before 6 a.m. for the fire.

"It was wild, man. I woke up, I smelled a bonfire, and then I was leaving, and I saw the sheriff's pulling back in," resident Zachary Faba said. "Next thing you know, flames are billowing out of that balcony."

No injuries were reported, but the extent of the damage to the building is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.