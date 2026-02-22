Expand / Collapse search

Crews battle large blaze in Detroit

By Dave Herndon
Published  February 22, 2026 6:11pm EST
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Firefighters were still on scene after 4 p.m., at a fire on Fenkell St. near Greenfield. The blaze stretched to several buildings, nearly a full block long. 

The call came in just about 5:10 a.m. when it was reported that the liquor store in the 14200 block of Fenkell was on fire. 

No one was reported injured in the fire. 

"Crews did a great job out there," a spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department said. 

At least one of the buildings had a partial collapse and was ordered for emergency demolition by the fire marshal.

