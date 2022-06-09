US Navy helicopter crashes near U.S.-Mexico border

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed at a training range in Imperial County Thursday.

According to the Naval Air Facility El Centro, the crash took place in the Navy's training range. All four people aboard the helicopter survived the crash, officials said.

The U.S. Navy initially reported the crash happened near Yuma, Arizona before issuing an update later in the night that the crash happened in the El Centro area.

Thursday's development comes just a day after a different military aircraft crashed in Imperial County, killing five Marines Wednesday.

