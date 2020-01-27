Expand / Collapse search

Crowd lifts vehicle to free trapped woman

Updated 5 hours ago
FOX 5 NY

Video has gone viral of an SUV being rocked and tipped onto two wheels by people on the Lower East Side as they apparently free a woman trapped below. Credit: Colby Droscher via Storyful

NEW YORK - Video has gone viral of an SUV being rocked and tipped onto two wheels by people on the Lower East Side of Manhattan as they attempted to free a woman trapped under it.

The incident occurred Sunday at Delancey Street and Norfolk Street.

The passers-by rushed to aid the trapped woman, who was reportedly knocked over in a traffic incident. They could be seen lifting the black Mercedes SUV.

Twitter user @colbydroscher posted the video and a photo of the incident Sunday afternoon.

The photo shows the woman lying on the street after she was removed from beneath the vehicle.  She was seen looking at a phone while firefighters kneeled around her to provide aid.

"The woman is awake and on her phone," wrote @colbydroscher.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, according to the NY Post. Her condition was unclear.

