CS Mott Children's Hospital opens new indoor playground with U-M great Charles Woodson

The Brief CS Mott Children's Hospital opened an interactive, indoor playground. The renovated space cost about $650,000. The theme of the space is to let children battling illness get to play like kids.



Michigan game day gets a whole new look at CS Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor with stadium seats, a jungle gym and even a swing set for children in wheelchairs.

The backstory:

"This is actually an indoor – interactive playground for our patients," said Luann Thomas Ewald, COO.

Ewald says the first playground opened back in 2011 and brought joy to thousands of children – but it was time for an upgrade. So for the last five months – it’s been closed for renovations, until now.

"What we did today was really try to emulate the Big House – we’ve added a press box – for gaming, for the kids," she said.

And for the University of Michigan athletes who spend time there with the children each week – patients who will be able to watch the Michigan games with their families on quite the big TV.

"A place where kids in the hospital can come and really just be a kid," said Charles Woodson, U-M legend. "Basically that's what the theme is, kids getting to be kids."

Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Fame member, Charles Woodson, knows how important that is – he not only played football for U-M, on this day he's raising money for CS Mott and visiting the patients in their new space.

"I played a video game earlier – took first place – she let me win the first one and then she beat me the second time, to let me know that she was in control," Woodson joked.

Generous donors helped make the new space possible - like the Mott Golf Classic which brings in about a million dollars every year.

The renovations there cost about $650,000.

"You look around the room – the smiles – the energy, that’s why we’re here," said Patrick Dunn, chairman of the board for Mott Golf Classic. "That’s why we do what we do – to raise money for the patients and the families."