Michigan's top license plates: Here is a breakdown of driver's favorite options
(FOX 2) - The reintroduction of multiple new license plate styles in Michigan has spurred a flurry of personality on the backs of vehicles registered in the state.
While the standard plate option featuring the Pure Michigan style remains the most popular in the state, it's not the only version that drivers are opting for — leading to a diversity of styling that includes old vintage plates and some old favorites.
The Michigan Department of State says there are more than 11.7 million plates in circulation.
Michigan's top plates
The Secretary of State offers a variety of plates for vehicles, including the standard option, the legacy option, veteran plates, university plates, and special causes/organization plates.
The standard white option, which features a "Pure Michigan" across the top, remains the most popular version.
By the numbers:
Approximately 8.39 million standard white Michigan license plates are in circulation. It was introduced in 2013 and includes about 71.5% of all plates in circulation.
After that is the Water-Winter Wonderland, which has a blue and gold color scheme. Originally introduced in 1965, it was reintroduced in 2021.
After that is the Mackinac Bridge option, which was also released in 2013, followed by the Spectacular Peninsulas plate that was discontinued in 2007, and then the green and white Water Wonderland option, which was reintroduced in 2024.
- Standard White — 8,393,712 in circulation
- Water-Winter Wonderland — 1,274,500 in circulation
- Mackinac Bridge - 1,251,995 in circulation
- Spectacular Peninsulas (Discontinued) — 453,429 in circulation
- Water Wonderland — 218,131 in circulation
- Varies – 78,505 in circulation
- Great Lake State - Black – 58,325 in circulation
- Great Lakes - Blue – 4,953 in circulation
- Great Lakes Splendor (discontinued) – 2,027
