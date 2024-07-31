Cutting back on sugar isn't easy - but here are some options

Here's the problem with sugar, it's full of calories and lacks any real nutrients. Too much of it is bad for your weight, your heart and your blood.

But how do we cut back?

"I have so many patients that come to me and identify themselves as sugar addicts," said Kristin Kirkpatrick, Cleveland Clinic. "I always start with personality. So, are you someone who the only solution here is going to be cold turkey and that's going to be the best option for you? Or are you someone who can have some sweetness without going overboard? What does that look like?

"So, number one think about what your personality is."

The average American is consuming more than 17 teaspoons of added sugar every day, double what most of us should eat.



How to cut back? Try foods that have the sweetness factor and are also nutrient-dense. Foods like pineapple, cherries, and strawberries, yogurt, natural peanut butter and dark chocolate.

With dark chocolate, you want it to be about 70 percent cocoa. As for artificial sweeteners, it can be tempting to buy foods with those in them

instead, but research shows they can actually make you eat more. Use honey and maple syrup in small doses.

"I think to get a little sweetness, it's a great alternative while still keeping things natural," Kirkpatrick said. "But, you know, we also have to keep thinking about the amount. if we get to the point where now we're adding honey to our fruits or we're adding maple syrup always to our oatmeal, then maybe we're getting a little bit too much dependent on that sweet taste, and we have to take it down a notch."

Kirkpatrick says these changes may take some getting used to, but eventually, your taste buds will start to adjust. And in turn, you won’t have as many sugar cravings.