CVS hiring 550 in Michigan, part of thousands of opening nationwide

CVS Health is now hiring in Michigan for 550 full-time, part-time, and temporary positions as part of its efforts to hire 25,000 across the country.

CVS Health is holding a one-day career event on Friday, Sept. 24, for new and existing positions. According to CVS, the upcoming flu season combined with increased demand in COVID-19 vaccines and testing is leading to the hiring blitz.

CVS is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs. Most of the 550 jobs in Michigan are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible.

Qualified candidates should apply immediately for the open positions by texting CVS to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website

Starting in July 2022, minimum wage at CVS will be $15 per hour with incremental increases starting immediately, CVS said.