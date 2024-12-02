Cybertip leads to Pontiac man's child porn arrest

article

A cybertip was credited with the arrest of a Pontiac man for possession of child porn, Michigan State Police announced Monday.

Tiree Gonzalez was arrested said a release from the MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators say a search of Gonzalez’s residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

Gonzalez, 26. was arrested following an investigation originating from a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



He was charged with six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. Gonzalez was arraigned in the 50th District Court on Wednesday, November 27.



The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online.

The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at michiganicac.com.



If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at missingkids.org/cybertipline.

