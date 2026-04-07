Daughter of Michigan woman lost at sea on Bahamas trip calls for investigation

The Brief A Michigan woman's disappearance at sea has attracted headlines from around the world. Lynette Hooker went missing at sea after falling out of her dinghy the evening of April 4, while on vacation in the Bahamas. Her husband, Brian Hooker, told authorities that she had the keys to the boat with her and he had to paddle back to shore which was why he reported her disappearance on April 5.



The search for a missing Lenawee County woman is capturing national attention after her husband says she allegedly fell off a boat in the Bahamas.

The backstory:

Lynette Hooker has been missing since the evening of April 4th.

The circumstances of the 55-year-old's disappearance are a big factor in why the story is catching fire around the world.

Hooker and her husband are from Onsted, Michigan and they ran a few social media pages sailing around on their boat and having fun.

They even posted content just a day before her disappearance on their Instagram page – a photo titled ‘Not going anywhere’ and the day prior, they posted a video showing their trip to Great Guana Cay.

Then came her disappearance.

Police say Lynette’s husband, 58-year-old Brian Hooker, told authorities the couple was on a small dinghy on the evening of April 4th.

They were heading back to their yacht, and then Lynette fell off and got swept into a strong current.

Not only that – Brian Hooker told authorities Lynette had the keys with her – so the boat shut off and he had to paddle back to shore.

Brian did not arrive back until 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 5th – that’s when police say he told somebody – who then called the police.

A former neighbor of the Hookers, Cindy Saltarski, spoke about knowing the couple.

"I said ‘Oh my God, that’s Brian Hooker and that's Lynette,'" Saltarski said. "I've been following them as they've been traveling on their sailboat because they've been doing that for quite a while now. They were excited about selling their house and starting a new adventure.

Crews are still searching the waters between Hope Town and Elbow Cay for Lynette without any luck.

Her daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has begun speaking out about the circumstances of Lynette’s disappearance:

In a statement to FOX News Digital, she called for an investigation, saying:

"There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation. If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it.

"However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances."

The US State Department is also getting involved – and is aware of this missing woman.

The Source: Information for this report is from an interview with a former neighbor of the Hookers and from a statement from the daughter of Lynette Hooker, as well as published reports.



