Michigan woman missing after falling off boat during Bahamas trip

The Brief A 56-year-old Michigan woman is missing after her husband says she was swept to sea in the Bahamas. Lynette Hooker reportedly fell off of a dinghy boat over the weekend. Her husband was forced to paddle back to land after the vessel's engine shut off because she had the keys.



A woman from Lenawee County is missing after her husband says she fell off a boat and was swept off into the sea during a trip to the Bahamas.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the woman, identified by FOX News as 56-year-old Lynette Hooker, was on a dinghy over the weekend when she went overboard.

What we know:

Police said Hooker and her husband were riding in a hard-bottomed, 8-foot dinghy after departing Hope Town around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The couple was traveling to Elbow Cay.

At some point, Hooker fell overboard, her husband told police. Strong currents then carried her away.

Hooker had the vessel's keys, so the dinghy's engine shut off, forcing her husband to paddle to shore. He arrived at the Marsh Harbor Boat Yard around 4 a.m. Sunday and told a person what happened. They then reported the incident to police, leading to a search that was unsuccessful.