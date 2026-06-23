Deadly I-75 crash by wrong-way driver has police investigating, suspect hospitalized

The Brief A 38-year-old Detroit woman was killed in a car crash, while the suspect was hospitalized and listed in stable condition. The key question is why the 36-year-old female suspect was driving the wrong way on I-75 between Grand River and Rosa Parks Boulevard.



A car crash involving a wrong-way driver early Tuesday morning in downtown Detroit left one person dead.

Big picture view:

A 38-year-old Detroit woman was killed in the crash, while the suspect was hospitalized and listed in stable condition. State police are working to get to the bottom of what happened. The key question is why the 36-year-old female suspect was driving the wrong way on I-75 between Grand River and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Police say the suspect was driving a red SUV.

Police received a 911 call just two minutes before the crash, reporting a driver entering I-75 at Dearborn Street and traveling the wrong way heading northbound in the southbound lanes. Shortly afterward, a crash occurred.

There are still many pieces of this puzzle that investigators are working to put together.

"We're still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, trying to understand why this driver was going the wrong way. Were they lost? Were they from the area? Where were they coming from, and where were they going?" said Michigan State Police Lt. Ty Howard. "From what I was told, she's suffering from a leg injury. I'm not sure of the severity of that injury, but there is an injury to her leg. Absolutely, there is going to be a toxicology report conducted. Once we get those results, that will help determine what charges, if any, will be submitted to the prosecutor."

Dig deeper:

When asked how long that process typically takes, Howard said, "It's hard for me to put an exact date or timeline on that, but I can confirm that a blood draw was completed."

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: