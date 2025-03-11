Deadly Warren officer involved shooting leads to investigation near 11 Mile

A deadly officer-involved shooting has led to an active scene near 11 Mile in Warren, according to police late Monday.

What they're saying:

At 10:15 p.m., Warren police say they were investigating a domestic violence complaint in the 27000 block of Railroad Street.

The caller was a woman who said the man on the scene was armed with a knife. She then told police that he left the area on foot before police were able to show up.

When they arrived on the scene, officials say they were informed by the caller that the suspect made threats to harm police with a weapon.

While searching north of Railroad Street, police found the suspect in the area of George Merrelli Drive and Lorna Avenue.

Police say the suspect then revealed an ice pick when police shot him. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured in the incident.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing and more information will become available.

FOX 2 will update this story when we learn more.