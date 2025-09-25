Whitmer, state leaders: Deal in place for Michigan state budget ahead of Tuesday deadline

article

The Brief Michigan state leaders say a deal is in place for a budget, according to Gov. Whitmer's office Thursday night. The agreement would include $2 billion for local and state road improvements. The deal is not finalized with the end result being voted on next week, said Democrat Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks.



Michigan state leaders have announced a deal is in place to pass the budget before the Oct. 1 deadline.

The backstory:

The agreement includes an additional $2 billion per year for local and state roads, announced Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office on Thursday.

The legislature reached an agreement to pass the School Aid budget and state budget, including long-term road funding, before the end of the fiscal year.

Whitmer's office said the agreement ensures "top priorities for both Democrats and Republicans are included in the bipartisan budget."

The deal is not finalized however, as the administration and legislative leaders are continuing to meet to finalize and pass the budget.

State leaders say the new budget — if approved — will lower Michiganders’ costs, reduce waste and increase government efficiency.

"Today’s agreement in the legislature puts us on a path to lower costs, fix the damn roads, and pass a balanced, bipartisan budget by October 1," said Whitmer in a statement. "Amid so much national economic uncertainty, I am proud that we are taking action to lower costs, cut taxes for seniors and working families, create jobs, fund schools, fix roads, keep people safe and healthy, and so much more."

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall made a statement saying that government has grown too much and that trimming waste and abuse in Lansing means helping Michigan families.

"We have an opportunity here to reform Michigan’s broken process and get much better value for the taxpayers," Hall in a statement. "There is still work to be done, but it is an important step that all of us are agreeing to implement meaningful tax relief for Michigan workers and seniors, bring transparency and accountability to the earmark process for the first time, and eliminate ghost employees.

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks' statement said the final result will be voted on next week.

"The people of Michigan deserve a budget that makes their daily lives better — a budget that boosts education, improves roads, and protects healthcare," said Brinks in a statement. "The framework we have agreed to reflects the priorities of Michiganders from every region, and while no budget will be a perfect product, I am confident that the final result we vote on next week will have features that benefit every resident."