Dearborn elementary school playscape destroyed in suspected arson

The Brief Two juveniles may face charges after setting a playscape on fire at an elementary school. It was destroyed, with the plastic melted. As far as punishment goes, they say community service.



A playscape was set on fire at a Dearborn elementary school and police say it was not by accident.

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Officials say the fire at Nowlin Elementary School was intentionally set by two juveniles. It was destroyed, with the plastic melted and parents and children are asking: Why did this happen?

"Just seeing the video right now, I’m like wow, I can’t believe how big it is. Of course had to be an accelerant somewhere," said neighbor Lance Massey. "It’s actually my son’s favorite part, so he’s actually really bummed. He can’t go over there right now."

Two juveniles allegedly set the playscape on fire. Dearborn police say they, along with their parents, are cooperating with authorities.

"We smelled it at our house about a block away, a couple blocks away," said neighbor Greg Diven. "We were confused. We saw the video. We were worried… worried about the state of everything."

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As far as punishment goes, Lance says community service.

"You got to work on helping them fix it up, and your parents figure out a way to make it right because that’s wrong," he said. "That’s totally wrong."

The school district put out a statement saying they are saddened by this turn of events but thankful no one was hurt. They’ll be working with insurance providers to replace the playscape.

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